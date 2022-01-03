United States Secret agreement between a woman accused of sexual abuse by Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein published

Osana prince Andrew’n the preparation for a sexual offense trial is published by a deceased businessman Jeffrey Epstein and those who accused him of exploitation Virginia Giuffren The content of the settlement between the two countries in 2009, the news agencies report. The release is scheduled for Monday.

In an ongoing trial, Giuffre accuses Prince Andrew of repeated sexual abuse in various countries when Giuffre was only 17 years old. Epstein and his partner at the time would have acted as a pimp Ghislaine Maxwell.

This is a civil case in which Giuffre is seeking compensation. Prince Andrew, in his own words, doesn’t even remember meeting Giuffre.

Prince According to Andrew’s defense, the terms of the settlement between Epstein and Giuffre are such that the charges against the prince must be dismissed. According to the defense, the agreement includes prosecution for “royalty” that Giuffre could sue.

The court will decide on Tuesday whether the agreement is enough to dismiss the charges. Prince Andrew has also tried to get the lawsuit dismissed on other grounds.

Prince Andrew resigned from his royal representation in 2019 after being linked to his friend Epstein’s sex crime scandal.

Epstein was hanged in prison the same year. Maxwell, meanwhile, was found guilty of tangling-related mating the other week.

Correction 3.1.2022 at 19.28: Contrary to what was previously read in the text, Maxwell was not yet convicted but found guilty.