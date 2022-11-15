United States | School shooting in Virginia: A student opened fire on a bus returning from a class trip and killed three – this is what is known about the events

Three American football players were killed in a shooting that happened on the campus of the University of Virginia on Sunday evening. The suspected shooter is their fellow student.

the BBC According to reports, those killed in the shooting include a sophomore from Virginia Beach, a fourth-year student from Florida and a third-year student from South Carolina.

School staff who knew the students describe that all three were smart young men with a bright future ahead of them.

CNN’s by a gunman opened fire on a bus full of students on Sunday night. The bus and its passengers were returning from a class trip to Washington DC. The university students had been to the capital to at least watch a theater performance.

According to media reports, the bus carrying students drove into the parking garage of the campus area of ​​the university located in the city of Charlotteville. According to the police, the suspect started shooting his fellow students on the bus in the parking garage shortly before 11:30 on Sunday evening.

The police say that the victims were found inside the charter bus. Two of them died at the scene and the third later in the hospital.

According to those who witnessed the shooting, the bus was still moving when they heard “a muffled pop” from inside. Soon after, the bus stopped, put on its hazard lights and students who were there then saw people running out of it.

About shooting the suspect, a 22-year-old student, was arrested on Monday morning about 130 kilometers from Charlotteville. According to the police, the arrest went well. The man is suspected of three murders and three crimes of using a handgun. According to the police, it is not yet known what the man’s motive was.

According to CNN, the suspect was a familiar face to the authorities of the university’s campus area. The man is said to have mentioned earlier that he had a gun in his possession. However, according to the authorities, no one had seen the weapon.

The suspect had also previously been involved in a crime involving the misuse of a concealed weapon in February 2021. In addition, he had been involved in an on-campus investigation that was dropped due to witnesses’ unwillingness to cooperate.

Those killed in the shooting were remembered at a church in Charlotteville.

of Virginia the university canceled classes on both Monday and Tuesday. The varsity basketball team’s Monday night game was also canceled.

“I am devastated that this kind of violence happened at the University of Virginia,” the school’s principal Jim Ryan commented according to the BBC.

The University of Virginia is known as one of the best public universities in the United States. According to the BBC, it ranked third in a comparison of public universities.