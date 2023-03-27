Tuesday, March 28, 2023
United States | School shooting in Tennessee, possibly multiple victims

March 27, 2023
United States | School shooting in Tennessee, possibly multiple victims

Nashville police say the shooter has died.

of the United States There has been a school shooting in the city of Nashville in Tennessee, reports the news agency Reuters, among other things.

According to Reuters, the rescue service has said that several people have been injured or killed as a result of the shooting. Nashville police say the shooter has died.

by US News according to it is a private Christian school with about 200 students.

The news is updated.

