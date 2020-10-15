United States Scholars measure democracy even more diverse: the United States falls rapidly, Finland close to the top ten

Researchers at the V-Dem Institute estimate to HS that the slippage of democracy in the United States is worrying and that Finland is not quite in the top ten democracies.

The United States the key indicators of democracy sway downward Donald Trumpin during the presidency.

Historically, only one in five states will be able to maintain democracy after such a slip. In a similar situation, as many as four out of five end up as full-fledged autocracy, that is, from democracy to monopoly before a possible new rise of democracy.

Staffan Lindberg is the director of the V-Dem Institute and a professor at the University of Gothenburg.­

This is what they claim Varieties of Democracy Institute i.e., the director of V-Dem, Professor Staffan I. Lindberg email interview and assistant professor Seraphine F. Maerz in a telephone interview to Helsingin Sanomat.

However, it cannot be inferred from this that the United States would end up as a dictatorship with an 80 percent probability, says a professor at the University of Notre Dame in the United States, one of V-Dem’s principal investigators. Michael Coppedge by email.

“There are no countries in the comparison that have oppressed their sovereignty from as high a starting point for democracy as the United States, or where democracy based on election results has existed for as long as the United States.”

Situation is also still worrying, according to Coppedge.

Professor Michael Coppedge of the University of Notre Dame.­

The U.S. administration’s respect for the constitution is “at least since 1865,” he told the newspaper last month To the Washington Post.

According to Coppedge, corruption is at its worst then the president William G. Hardingin reign in the early 1920s.

This is reflected, for example, in the receipts of eight people who were related to the president charges and several convictions adviser Roger Stonesta and campaign manager Paul Manafortista the president’s longtime lawyer Michael Cohen.

V-Dem was established in 2016. Its purpose is to measure the development of democracy in different countries with the most comprehensive data collection from statistics and expert surveys to date.

The group includes more than 50 researchers from different continents. In addition to them, data is collected side-by-side by 3,000 researchers around the world. The data will be collected at V-Dem’s headquarters, which is part of the University of Gothenburg.

Previously, the headquarters in the United States was at the University of Notre Dame, where development of the method began in 2011. The Kellogg Institute at the University of Notre Dame is still the V-Dem regional center in North America.

The V-Dem is measured by the professor Robert A. Dahlin (1915–2014) such as fairness of elections and the liberalism, participation, equality and “deliberativeness” of society, ie the central role of public debate in the legitimate preparation of legislation.

The main points form many indices that measure, for example, corruption and academic freedom.

A scientific article on the method is available behind this link. The data underlying the conclusions are open, free and all extractable.

HS: n based on the analysis of the datadesk, the principles of data use in V-Dem seem to be in order.

What about the data itself? We asked it from three other professors for certainty.

“V-Dem is a big step forward in measuring democracy,” the British said James A. Robinson, a professor of conflict research at the University of Chicago.

According to him, the data of the institute is better coded and more comprehensive than in previous similar studies.

“Their method is well developed and has sought to address the shortcomings identified in other similar democracy indices,” said Democracy Researcher and Professor of Political Science at the University of Turku. Maija Setälä.

He points out that researchers analyzing their own country can sometimes dramatize developments, but in extensive expert surveys, biases or errors by individual respondents are not decisive.

A professor of political science at Åbo Akademi University points to the same Carsten Anckar, according to which the V-Dem is highly valued.

“Still, the experts may not be objective, and I don’t know of any international colleagues who would support Trump or earlier. George W. Bushia. On the other hand, there are very real weaknesses in the US electoral system and democracy, which have worsened in recent years. ”

This is also referred to Bright Line Watch project and a traditionally pro-American research institute Freedom House parallel analyzes of the decline of U.S. democracy.

These given the recommendations and reservations, we can see what kind of curve the V-Dem data gives to the state of democracy in the United States.

“The Liberal Democracy Index contains a total of 57 variables that affect this curve. Fifteen of the variables have clearly declined in recent years, ”says Professor Coppedge.

Part of this is explained by election-related indicators. “Our elections are not undemocratic, but the direction is wrong.”

In freedom of expression, the six variables are in a downward trend. This is due, for example, to harassment of journalists and government censorship attempts, but also to the attitude of American journalism.

The decline can also be seen, for example, in the executive’s respect for the courts. It was noticed recently when Trump described the judge who made him an unpleasant decision. ”as a so-called judge”.

United States is now ranked 36th in the Index of Liberal Democracy out of a total of 179 countries. The ranking is still moderate, although the slippage of democracy is the most worrying of Western European and North American countries in V-Dem’s calculations.

“I have to remember that 42 out of a total of 57 variables are still top notch in this index as well. And the decline in none of the variables has yet sunk into the non-democratic area, ”Professor Coppedge emphasizes.

The following graphic shows that the slippage of democracy in the United States is not nearly as far as in Hungary, where, for example, almost the entire media field is already under the control of those in power.

Hungary is Viktor Orbánin during the reign of the derailed V-Demin annual report the first EU country to be counted as a democracy.

Saman according to the index, the most democratic country in the world is currently Denmark. Estonia is second and Sweden third. Finland is in 11th place.

Assistant Professor Maerz comforts the Finns: the differences between the top countries are vanishingly small and even impossible to distinguish insofar as the key confidence interval in statistical analysis falls on overlapping areas. The matter can be investigated further V-Dem’s annual report on page 24.

The historical variation has been great in different countries, as the following graph shows for the top three and Finland. At the same time, we can compare the curves with the US and Hungarian curves already discussed.

This graphic corrects an error found by HS for Estonia. Data first gave Estonian democracy a good reading in 1989 and a big plunge into 1990. Institute of the Baltic Regions, Estonian Professor Vello Pettai reviewed the matter at the request of HS and stated that the Estonian data should not start until 1990. The 1989 data point was therefore incorrect.

After the correction, the curves show, for example, the only major dive of Danish democracy during the Nazi occupation, the great rise of Estonian democracy with the break-up of the Soviet Union, and the stability of Swedish democracy.

More data and graphics can be dug up in V-Demin websites applications and interactive maps.

Globally The V-Dem Institute’s annual report says that for the first time since 2001, more than half (54 percent) of the world’s population lives in non-democratic states.

There are also counter-forces. Mass demonstrations for the transition to democracy were seen last year in 29 countries from Sudan to Hong Kong.

According to the institute, democratization has progressed most over the decade in Algeria, the Gambia, Sri Lanka and Tunisia, which is also due to the weak starting point in these countries.

The shift towards democracy also took place in Ecuador, where he served as president Rafael Correa no longer under pressure from protests to run for office in 2017. His successor Lenín Moreno dismantled some anti-democratic decisions.

“The examples from Ecuador and South Korea show that a change of leadership includes the potential for slipping break and a change of direction,” V-Dem director Lindberg estimates.

“In countries where democracy eventually breaks, it is typical that the leader who influences the decline of democracy remains in power.”

The same is pointed out by Deputy Professor Maerz.

“If the speeches of a political leader are contrary to the norms and practices of democracy, historically the best possible scenario is a change of power.”

Separate the Trump demonstration in New York’s Times Square early in the election year.­

From here let’s get back to the United States, where President Trump’s speeches are indeed at times contrary to the norms and practices of democracy.

Trump, for example, has declared his decision-making power over state governors, even though he had to retreat. He has also said that he is ”deserved“Even for the third presidency with negotiations, even though the law only allows for periods of two.

Seraphine Maerz, an assistant professor at the V-Dem Institute, studies the transformation of speeches by those in power into action.­

“Our parameters do not yet sufficiently register the transformation of politicians’ words into deeds. That’s my key area of ​​research, ”Maerz says.

“Democracy usually doesn’t disappear in an instant, except in direct coups. The erosion often begins with speeches by those in power and then with actions that undermine the credibility of the independent media and the electoral system and then impose restrictions on them. ”

When asked, Trump is not committed to a peaceful change of power but replied, for example, “we need to look at what is happening”. He has also hinted that he will not accept a loss in a presidential election if it is based on postal votes.

“This is yet another example of his anti-democratic language that can anticipate a change for the worse,” Maerz estimates.

“In the worst case, change is institutional, manipulating the balance of power, or rejecting it altogether.”

Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden in the election debate on September 29th.­

Part V-Dem’s data thus supports the assumption that the slippage of democracy that began during Trump’s term could continue if he gets an additional four years in the November presidential election.

However, according to Professor Coppedge, the depth or even continuation of the slip is impossible to predict.

“Most indicators of democracy in the United States are still in order, giving the opposition opportunities. This is also reflected in opinion polls that the current opposition may win the presidential and congressional elections. The opposition is now under the leadership of the Senate, too. ”

Coppedge reminds us that V-Dem’s data measures the present and history – we don’t see the future based on that.

“As a private citizen, I am concerned. However, as a political scientist, I am not going to speculate on how democracy will work if Trump wins the election. ”