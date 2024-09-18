United States | Scammer Anna Sorokin appears on the US show Dancing with the Stars wearing an anklet – this is what it’s all about

United States|Critics have criticized the ABC channel for glorifying Sorokin’s crimes

As a fake widow known Anna Sorokin33, makes a new territorial conquest by participating in the US Dancing with the stars program. the BBC by Sorokin, also known as Anna Delveyappears on the dance floor in the opening episode of the show’s new season wearing an ankle brace.

In 2019, Sorokin was convicted of numerous aggravated thefts. She had traveled the world and made up a story for people that she is the heiress of a rich German family.

Sorokin had maintained his background by defrauding banks, lawyers and a company that provides private jets and benefited from his crimes with more than 200,000 euros. In addition, he had not paid for his stays in fancy hotels and his meals in expensive restaurants.

Sorokin’s however, the ankle bracelet is connected to the years-long immigration controversy in the United States. He was sentenced to four to twelve years for theft. Sorokin served just under four years of his sentence and was released in 2021, when he was expected to leave the United States.

Sorokin refused to leave the country, which is why the authorities arrested him six weeks after his release from prison. The reason was the expiration of the woman’s visa. After this, he has spent some time in prison and under house arrest with an ankle brace.

In 2022, he was supposed to fly from New York to Germany, but his lawyer intervened in the situation, and Sorokin did not go. According to the BBC, it is unclear how Sorokin justifies his need for asylum, but it is believed to be related to his background as a Russian citizen.

Everyone the appearance of a convicted cheater on a popular dance show is not pleasant. In its media release, the ABC channel that airs the program describes Sorokin as “an artist, a fashion icon and a notorious New York socialite”.

According to the BBC, critics have criticized the channel for idealizing Sorokin’s crimes. Some have also questioned why Sorokin is still allowed to live and work in the United States, despite being a citizen of Germany and Russia.

For example, a well-known talk show host Whoopi Goldberg accused the U.S. immigration system of running on two wheels, favoring the rich and well-connected, as evidenced by Sorokin’s ability to perform on a dance show.