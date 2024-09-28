United States | Sari Suikkari, who lives in Florida, tells about the devastation of the Helene storm: fires spread from electric cars to houses

United States|In the wake of tropical storm Helene, several dozen people have died.

Tropical a hurricane weakened to a storm Helene’s center traveled a hundred miles, or about 160 kilometers, to the Finnish one Sari Suikkarin home in Inverness, Florida.

The electricity went out at Suikkari’s home on Thursday evening and didn’t come back on until Saturday morning.

“The trees swayed a lot. It was windy and raining sideways. Fortunately, nothing fell from my own yard, only small branches,” says Suikkari.

Helene made landfall on the coast of Big Bend on Florida’s northwestern tip as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, with winds of over 60 meters per second. It is the second highest possible category of the entire scale.

Sari Suikkari.

The eye of the storm reached the coast late Thursday evening local time. It was the strongest hurricane ever recorded in the region.

On Friday, Helene weakened to a tropical storm.

News agency AP according to the death toll had risen to more than 50 on Saturday evening Finnish time. In addition, millions of people are without electricity.

This was not the first time that Suikkari witnessed a tropical cyclone in his home region.

“So far, they’ve always gone right and left.”

Suikkari lives 20 miles, or about 32 kilometers, from the beach, where Helene caused more damage.

“On the beach, the waves rose to a height of more than three meters. I was grateful that they chose a place to live further from the beach,” says Suikkari.

Suikkari says that in Tampa, Florida, fires had spread to houses from electric cars and electric scooters. People had left the electric arcade game in front of their house to charge, and the salty sea water had set the battery on fire. At worst, the fire spread further into the house. Florida state officials were warned residents about the phenomenon.

Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis evaluate According to CNN, Helene caused more damage than last year’s Hurricane Idalia, which at the time was the strongest hurricane in the Big Bend region in more than 125 years.

There is severe flooding in North Carolina. Its governor Roy Cooper describes Helene as one of the worst storms in recent history.

Suikari has lived in Florida for five years and in the United States since 2011. Currently, he also holds US citizenship. His hometown is about an hour’s drive from Florida’s third largest city, Tampa.

He moved to Florida because of the weather.

“But not hurricanes, but sunny weather”, Suikkari laughs.

Suikkari emphasizes the importance of preparation. Already in the spring, residents are warned about the upcoming hurricane season and reminded that everyone must have a plan for them. For example, medicines and food should be reserved for 3–7 days’ needs. Hurricane season starts in June and continues into November.

“When a hurricane comes, there is no time left to act. People have a habit of never leaving the gas tank below halfway if it’s hurricane season, so that you can always get away quickly when a hurricane hits.”

He praises the weather reports, by following which he stayed well on the map of the hurricane’s movements.

Suikkari already got gasoline for the generator on Sunday of the week before the storm. From the garden, he fixed the bulk items inside.

“There is no shocking panic. If I were here as a tourist and a hurricane happened, it would certainly be a scary experience,” Suikkari reflects.

Although the storm had already subsided on Saturday, the next one may be ahead already in the coming week.

“I’m going to get gas again,” says Suikkari.