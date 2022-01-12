This Wednesday, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against five senior North Korean officials for missile tests that the Asian nation has carried out since September. The development of nuclear weapons in North Korea worries the international community, which condemns the violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

Five top North Korean officials will pay the international consequences for the launch of six ballistic missiles in the past four months. This Wednesday, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against these members of the Executive of Kim Jong-Un, accused of violating the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

“Today’s actions are part of the United States’ ongoing efforts to counter the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs, and point to the continued use of overseas proxies to illegally acquire weapons assets, “said Treasury Department Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson, it’s a statement.

The North Koreans targeted by the US government are Choe Myong Hyon, a representative of a Russian organization related to the North Korean Second Academy of Natural Sciences; along with Sim Kwang Sok, Kim Song Hun, Kang Chol Hak and Pyon Kwang Chol, representatives of various bodies of the North Korean Executive in China.

South Koreans watch a report on television about the firing of two Baoist missiles by their northern neighbor. AP – Lee Jin-man

They will have their properties blocked in the US and will not be able to do business or financial transactions with US citizens.

For the same reason, the Western power also announced sanctions against a North Korean citizen outside the government, a Russian and a Russian company, all accused of facilitating access to weapons of mass destruction.

Increased tension from missile testing

North Korea’s investments in its missile program have been notorious in recent months. With at least six tests since September 2021, the latest was reported Tuesday by Japanese and South Korean authorities.

This test was attended by the country’s president, Kim Jong-Un, who asked national scientists for progress in his ballistic research to increase the “military muscle” of North Korea, according to local media.

This photo taken on January 11, 2022 and published by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 12, 2022 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un speaking with military officials during an observation of what the media State officials say it is a hypersonic missile test conducted by the DPRK Academy of Defense Sciences at an undisclosed location in North Korea. © AFP

A test that was carried out six days after Pyongyang announced that they had managed to develop the first samples of hypersonic ballistic missiles, something that the international community immediately condemned.

“The latest missile launches show that North Korea is continuing its banned programs despite calls from the international community for diplomacy and denuclearization,” Nelson said in the Treasury Department report.

The launch is North Korea’s second test of the alleged hypersonic missile design in just one week. The Government of Kim Jong-Un has already announced that it intends to continue with the development of its nuclear weapons program to expand its defense capabilities, despite international sanctions, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the international diplomatic blockade to which The US holds the Asian nation under control. At the moment, the talks between Pyongyang, Seoul and Washington remain suspended.

With EFE, AP and local media