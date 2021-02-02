Abraham Lincoln High School in San Francisco in December 2020, whose name a committee wants to change (JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)

In the United States, in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement for the rights of African Americans, Americans have questioned themselves about the symbols of their country’s racist past, which has led some to participate in a major enterprise to debunk human rights. statues of slave generals. The school board in the California city of San Francisco now wants to rename public schools with controversial names.

A working group made up of educators, students and parents phosphorus for 7 hours, at the end of January, before delivering its verdict: one in three establishments, or a total of 44, must change their name . They all bear the name of a founding father of the Republic deemed too tolerant of slavery, of a conquistador, of a Spanish missionary, of a racist or oppressor of any kind having, more or less recently, violated the rights of Amerindians, blacks, immigrants, homosexuals, women, children and even animals.

In San Francisco, there will therefore no longer be a Thomas Jefferson school or a George Washington college. No Abraham Lincoln High School which admittedly abolished slavery, but also, in 1862, ordered the simultaneous hanging of 38 Sioux warriors in what remains the largest public execution in US history. Other names are blacklisted, such as that of the writer Robert Louis Stevenson, author of Treasure Island, of The Strange Case of Doctor Jekyll and Mr. Hyde or even Travel with a donkey in the Cévenness, because some of his writings are now considered racist. Even that of Thomas Edison, the inventor of the light bulb, because he is accused of having electrocuted several animals, including a very popular circus elephant, for his scientific experiments.

80% of parents approve the proposals of this working group despite their cost, at least 10,000 dollars per school since it is necessary to repaint the facades, change the flocking of sportswear, uniforms and all the paperwork. Families and staff have until mid-April to come up with a new name.

We need to bring a sense of urgency to safely reopening our schools. Once that happens, we can have a longer conversation about the future of school names. The City stands ready to help however we can. pic.twitter.com/iP4gcATGWW – London Breed (@LondonBreed) January 27, 2021

However, this initiative is not unanimous. The Mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, showed only a moderate enthusiasm because its urgency, she says, is rather the pandemic: it has been almost a year that the courses are only done remotely, that it is necessary to take care of the students who risk dropping out, and look into the protocol for reopening schools. And then the district is not rolling on gold: its deficit amounts to nearly $ 75 million. The criticisms also relate to the methodology of the working group. This group did not take into account the historical context or the journey of the personalities and sometimes focused on details. Too bad, some regret, that they looked on Wikipedia rather than calling on historians.