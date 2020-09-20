As soon as the news of her disappearance was announced, hundreds of Americans gathered on the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington (United States) to pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died at the age of 87. Nicknamed RBG, the dean of the institution has always fought for the rights of women and minorities. “RBG stood for all the values ​​America should stand for: freedom of choice, respect for others, regardless of gender, ethnicity, color, religion”, says a young woman.

Appointed to the Supreme Court by Democrat Bill Clinton, RBG had become an icon of the American left. It was she, for example, who opened the prestigious Virginia military institute to women. And if the succession of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is crucial for American democracy, it is because the Supreme Court has immense powers. It is made up of nine judges, appointed for life. So far five of them have been Republicans, four Democrats.