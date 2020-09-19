Donald Trump could be tempted to replace this progressive judge, appointed in 1993 by Bill Clinton, before the presidential election on November 3.

This disappearance augurs well for an intense political battle before the American presidential election. The dean of the Supreme Court of the United States, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, died Friday, September 18 at the age of 87, announced the highest court of the country in a statement. This progressive judge, who has become a real icon on the left, died of pancreatic cancer, surrounded by her family.



Fragile for a few years, this champion of the cause of women, minorities or the environment, had been hospitalized twice this summer and her health reports were closely followed by Democrats who fear that President Donald Trump will hasten to name his successor.

Donald Trump, running for re-election, was informed of his death by journalists at the end of a campaign rally in Minnesota. He was content to greet a “exceptional woman” who lead “an exceptional life”, without revealing her intentions before qualifying her a few hours later as “colossus of law”.

“She led an amazing life,” President Trump said as he learned that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died on Friday. “What else can you say? She was an amazing woman.” https://t.co/XVNIqgnDRe pic.twitter.com/oLw304yrQ7 – The New York Times (@nytimes) September 19, 2020

His Democratic rival, Joe Biden, paid tribute to the most famous magistrate in the United States. “Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought for all of us, and she was very much loved”, he stressed, calling not to rush to replace her. “The voters must choose the president, and the president must propose a judge to the Senate”, he said in a press statement, saluting “an American heroine” and “a tireless voice in the quest for the supreme American ideal: equality of all before the law”.

Ruth bader ginsburg “fought to the end”, “with unwavering faith in our democracy and its ideals”, Former President Barack Obama said on Twitter.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought to the end, through her cancer, with unwavering faith in our democracy and its ideals. That’s how we remember her. But she also left instructions for how she wanted her legacy to be honored. My statement: https://t.co/Wa6YcT5gDi – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 19, 2020

Appointed to the high court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton, after having distinguished herself by advancing women’s rights in the 1970s, Ruth Bader Ginsburg had become extremely popular despite the seriousness of her position. Thanks to its positioning in phase with the aspirations of the youngest, it had conquered them, to the point of earning the nickname of “Notorious RBG” in reference to the rapper Notorious BIG.

Friday evening, a few hundred people spontaneously gathered in front of the columns of the Supreme Court to pay homage to him. The flags of Congress and the White House were half-masted in his honor.

According to NPR radio, the judge had herself confided her last wishes to her granddaughter, Clara Spera. “My dearest wish is not to be replaced until a new president is sworn in”, she dictated to him a few days before her death.

Donald Trump said in August that he would not hesitate to appoint a Supreme Court judge even very close to the election. “I will move quickly”, he said on a conservative radio. Anxious to galvanize voters on the religious right, he has since published a pre-selection of candidates, conservative judges, mostly opposed to abortion and in favor of carrying weapons.

According to the Constitution, once he has made his choice, it will be up to the Senate to endorse it. Its leader, Republican Mitch McConnell has already made it known that he would organize a vote, even though he refused to audition a judge chosen for this post by Barack Obama in 2016, on the pretext that it was a election year.

Even if the Republicans have a majority of 53 seats out of 100 in the upper house, some elected moderate Republicans, who face complicated re-election campaigns, could nonetheless defect and each side will, without a doubt, deploy the big names. means to try to convince them. “The political battle is going to be huge” because if Donald Trump wins his case, “the Supreme Court will become the most conservative for a century”, according to law professor Carl Tobias.

Today, the five conservative judges (out of nine) are indeed not united, and it is common for one of them to vote with his progressive colleagues. However, the Court is the arbiter of all major issues of society in the United States: abortion, minority rights, the carrying of arms, the death penalty …