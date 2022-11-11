Saturday, November 12, 2022
United States | Russia denied entry to 200 Americans – among them relatives of President Biden

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 11, 2022
in World Europe
Joe Biden’s siblings will no longer have anything to do with Russia in the future. Many other Americans were also denied entry.

Russia has announced that it has denied entry to 200 US citizens.

The group includes, among others, the president Joe Biden siblings and several senators. According to Russia, the entry ban applies to those who “have participated in promoting the Russophobic campaign and supporting the Kyiv regime”.

The list also includes, among others, the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Nancy Pelosi husband Paul Pelosia senator Bernie Sanders and suppliers.

Russia imposed the entry bans in response to U.S. sanctions imposed after Russia started a war in Ukraine.

Russia has previously denied entry to more than a thousand Americans, among them are, among others, Actors Ben Stiller and Sean Penn.

