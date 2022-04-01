U.S. conservative media have also been enthusiastic about the president’s son’s alleged links to Ukraine. However, the accusations are fragile.

Russian the Department of Defense has recently spread assumptions that the U.S. president Joe Biden son Hunter Biden would have supported the development of bio-weapons in Ukraine.

Director of Biological Threats in Russia Igor Kirillov has arguedthat the company of the younger Biden would have funded the U.S. Department of Defense’s Pentagon “military-biological program” in Ukraine.

Rumors of Biden’s role have also sparked interest from U.S. conservative media. Doubts have been spread by, among others, the television presenter Tucker Carlson in its popular program on the Fox channel.

American newspaper The Washington Post has examined the allegations which it considers to be incorrect.

According to the newspaper, Biden was not involved in the decision to invest in a company at the center of Russia’s accusations. He also did not benefit from it financially because he was fired from the investment firm because of drug suspicions. Biden has admitted to suffering from cocaine addiction.

Often biological weapons are infectious diseases designed to harm or kill people, animals or plants. It has been suggested that Russia would cultivate allegations of Ukrainian bioweapons because it seeks an excuse to use them itself.

It has already become clear that there are no “bio-weapon laboratories” in Ukraine. It is known that the United States funds the activities of ordinary epidemiological research laboratories in Ukraine.

Professor Simo Nikkari previously vehemently denied allegations of bio – weapons development in Ukraine for HS in an interview. Nikkari himself was present in Ukraine to lead an international health safety assessment team in 2015. the report is public.

Also the fact checkers of the British broadcaster BBC have refuted the allegations Ukrainian bio-weapons.

Read more: Could Russia use a weapon of mass destruction in Ukraine? “Epidemic as a weapon is as absurd as a nuclear weapon”

Remaining Hunter Biden’s rumored role as a funder of laboratories remains. According to The Washington Post, it is very limited.

At the heart of the allegations is the Pentagon’s long-standing project to transform Soviet-era laboratories into ordinary epidemiological laboratories in Ukraine. The Pentagon’s subcontractor was the US research company Metabiota, which operated in Ukraine from 2014 to 2020.

Metaboo received millions of dollars in investments from the Rosemont Seneca mutual fund founded by Hunter Biden in 2014. However, they were not related to Ukrainian laboratories but to corporate insurance.

The investment also came from a separate technology investment branch of the fund in which Biden was not involved in making investment decisions.

Following the discovery of Biden’s drug use, he received exit passes from Rosemont Seneca in 2015. Since then, he has not received any financial benefit from the fund’s operations. Metabiota’s insurance sales were also not profitable.

Several the U.S. conservative media seems to repeat the Kremlin’s claims as such. According to media reports, Hunter Biden’s share would be proven through leaked emails.

Also a British tabloid Daily Mail has reported on emails mentioning Metabio. In one email, Biden talks about Metabiota and a “science project” to a representative of a Ukrainian gas company.

According to The Washington Post, Biden tried on a small scale to use his contacts to help Metabiota, but nothing could be done. The company ceased operations in Ukraine in 2014 and did not resume until Biden had already left its investment business.

Hunter Biden has previously ended up in public in 2019 because of its alleged links to Ukraine.

Former President of the United States Donald Trumpin the first public prosecution scandal began when Trump apparently asked for Ukraine’s newly elected president Volodymyr Zelensky to dig into information about Biden’s business. Trump was therefore suspected of seeking the help of foreign powers to improve his own position in the presidential election.

Trump’s official criminal charges crashed in the Senate, which at the time had a majority in the president’s Republican Party.