Famous American radio host Rush Limbaugh, a figure of the conservative right on the air for more than four decades and a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, died at the age of 70, his family announced on his page on Tuesday (February 17th) Facebook. He revealed last February to be suffering from advanced lung cancer during his radio show, often presented as the most watched talk show in the country.

Born in 1951 in Missouri, Rush Limbaugh began his career in 1971. His most iconic show, “The Rush Limbaugh Show” debuted in 1988, and quickly became one of the most popular on American radio. This daily three-hour program was listened to on average by more than 15 million listeners in 2020. It was awarded in April by Donald Trump the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the most important civil honor that can be granted in the USA.

“He supported me from the start. (He was) a great gentleman”, reacted Donald Trump by phone on the Fox News channel. “He was a unique guy. He had extraordinary insight.” the former president also said. “Rush believed we had won (the 2020 presidential election), and so am I, for that matter. I believe we won in a big way.”, he added. “His honor, courage, strength, and loyalty will never be replaced. Rush was a patriot, a defender of Freedom, and someone who believed in the greatness of our country.”, the former Republican president later said in a statement.

Former Republican President George W. Bush also reacted by calling Limbaugh “friend throughout my presidency”. “Even though he was brash, at times controversial, and always stuck on his ideas, he voiced his opinions as a voice for millions of Americans.”, added the 43rd US president. “Condolences (of Joe Biden) go to the family and friends of Rush Limbaugh”White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a press conference.

He has regularly been accused of spreading false information and conspiracy theories. “Rush Limbaugh built his career lying to his audience, stoking misogyny, and fueling racism”Angelo Carusone, CEO of Media Matters for America, a Democratic-leaning media watchdog, responded in a statement. Regular targets of his programs, Rush Limbaugh did not hesitate to qualify feminists as “feminazis”.

Among the notable controversies, in 2008, before the presidential election won by Barack Obama, he chuckles when a person on his show compares the future first African-American president to a cartoon monkey. Four years later, before the re-election of Barack Obama, he caused a storm in the country by qualifying on the airwaves of “slut” and of “prostitute” a student, Sandra Fluke, came to Congress to defend a provision of the Obama administration in favor of contraception.