United States | Ron DeSantis grabbed a more than 20 percent lead over Trump as the potential Republican presidential nominee

Most Republican voters would like a new standard-bearer for Trump’s political policies.

of Florida governor Ron DeSantis the ex-president has taken a lead of 23 percentage points to Donald Trump among Republican voters. This was stated USA Today and in a phone survey conducted by the University of Suffolk, which was also reported by the politics magazine Hill.

The survey inquired about the most preferred presidential candidate in the possible primaries of the Republican Party. Among Republican voters, 56 percent chose Ron DeSantis, while 33 percent supported Trump.

Most Republican voters said that they liked Trump’s political policies during his presidency, but that they now hope that the new standard-bearer will continue them.

“Republicans and conservative non-aligned increasingly want Trumpism without Trump,” Suffolk University researcher tells USA Today David Paleologos.

In the same sitting president in poll Joe Biden would lead Donald Trump in the elections to be held now, as 47 percent would vote for Biden and 40 for Trump. However, Biden trailed behind DeSantis (43 and 47 percent).

The survey was conducted among a thousand registered voters, a good third of whom were Republicans or Republican-leaning independent voters. For this group, the margin of error was 5.1 percentage points.

DeSantis’ political star has been on the rise, especially since he won another term as Florida governor by a landslide in the November midterm elections.

In the same election, Trump’s brand was tarnished, as the candidates he supported did not succeed and the Republican election result was far from expected.