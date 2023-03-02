United States | Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin was denied parole for the 16th time

Sirhan Sirhan was to be released from prison earlier, but the governor of California decided otherwise.

Board already denied parole for the 16th time From Sirhan Sirhanwho assassinated by Robert F. Kennedy in 1968. The news agencies AP and Reuters report on the matter, among others.

At the time, Robert F. Kennedy was a senator and the Democratic Party’s candidate for President of the United States. He was also the president who was assassinated in 1963 John F. Kennedy brother and former Minister of Justice.

Sirhan, 78, is a Palestinian Christian who opposed Robert F. Kennedy’s support for Israel. He shot this in the kitchen of the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles on June 5, 1968. Just minutes earlier, Kennedy had given his victory speech after being elected the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

Sirhan has claimed that he does not remember what he did.

He was originally sentenced to death, but the sentence was commuted to life imprisonment after California’s abolition of the death penalty.

Sirhan is being held in a prison near San Diego.

of California the state parole board ruled Wednesday that Sirhan cannot be released from prison for at least another three years. In August 2021, another panel recommended Sirhan’s release, but California’s Democratic governor Gavin Newsom decided otherwise in January 2022.

Sirhan has sued Newsom, arguing with his lawyers that the decision is illegal.

“It seems that the board bowed to the governor’s political whims”, Sirhan’s lawyer Angela Berry said according to AP.

Also Widow of Robert F. Kennedy Ethel Kennedy, 94, and six of their children oppose Sirhan’s parole, according to Reuters. According to the Los Angeles Times, two of their children have come out in support of this.

During their 18 years of marriage, Robert and Ethel Kennedy had 11 children, nine of whom are still alive.