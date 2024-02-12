United States | Robert De Niro's grandson died of a fentanyl overdose last summer: “It was a shock”

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez died when he was only 19 years old.

Actor Robert De Niro has spoken publicly for the first time about the death of his grandchild, which happened in the summer of last year.

De Niro's daughter Drena De Niro son Leandro De Niro Rodriguez died at age 19 of a fentanyl overdose. The actor talks about the tragedy Peoplein a recent interview with the magazine.

Leandro died in New York in July 2023. Confirmed by the New York Chief Medical Examiner For People magazine in Augustthat Leandro died of an overdose of several different narcotics.

Fentanyl was mentioned first on the list, but ketamine and cocaine were also found in Leandro's system.

Under two weeks after Leandro's death, a New York woman was arrested on suspicion of involvement in his death. The woman is suspected of selling “fake” oxycodone pills that were actually fentanyl.

The death of the grandchild came as a shock to De Niro.

“It was a shock. I didn't think that could ever happen,” he says in an interview with People.

“I started thinking about things I could or should have done. I don't know if they would have had any effect. They are always running through my mind.”

Leandro was the only child of Drena De Niro.

“He was just about to turn 20. It was horrible,” De Niro recalls, as published by People With an Instagram video.

Drena, 56, who followed her father's career as an actor, is one of De Niro's, 80, seven children.

A fentanyl epidemic has raged in the United States in recent years. Fentanyl-related overdose deaths have more than tripled in the United States in five years, according to the CDC will report in May 2023.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times more powerful than heroin and 100 times more powerful than morphine. It is fatal even in small doses because it depresses breathing. Often, fentanyl is used in parallel with other drugs, which increases the risks even more.