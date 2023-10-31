This year has been quite particular, since the film of Oppenheimerwhich tells us the process of creating the atomic bomb, which at the time devastated one of the most populated prefectures in Japan, Hiroshima. And now, through the news, it has been mentioned that the militia of USA It already has something much more powerful in preparation that has never been seen before.

The name of the weapon will be B61-13, which will replace the B61-7 bombs, mentioning that it has 24 times more power than the one launched in the Japanese country, and the justification for creating it was that due to the situation in the world has become more tense, they are only on the lookout for future adversaries. The explosion extension would be 360 ​​kilotons, having the capacity to almost cover two states of a country.

Added to this is the revelation that it will have all the most advanced security protocols, so it is not something that can be launched by accident, since it has a release process in which there cannot be any type of failure. More than anything it will be used to take out difficult targets or large military bases, but apparently, it will not be used to fall on parts where civilians live.

This is partly a security measure, since the situation in Israel is not the best, it has even been affected in some way USA, since several of its citizens were captured and then murdered at a music festival that was taking place in the region. Added to this is that the embassy is taking their concerns in case they have to leave the place and even become involved in the conflict.

Via: LOVE

Editor’s note: The truth is, these types of announcements are a little scary, it is not known what type of decision the United States could make, which could even affect us in Latin America. Anyway, I hope they use it only for necessary things and not just to demonstrate superiority or something like that.