August 20, 2024
United States | Reuters: Trump could appoint Elon Musk as his minister

August 20, 2024
United States | Reuters: Trump could appoint Elon Musk as his minister
The influential billionaire has publicly announced his support for Trump in the US presidential election.

Stateside Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said he can appoint a billionaire Elon Musk’s as an advisor or minister if he is elected president.

Trump talked about it Published by Reuters on Tuesday in an interview where he was asked if he might consider appointing Musk to either role. Trump answered yes and described Musk as a very smart guy.

Musk has publicly announced his support for Trump in the presidential election.

Musk also appeared to give Trump an affirmative answer by posting his own A message in the X message servicein which he said he was willing to serve.

Musk a possible role in Trump’s administration if he wins the election was also brought up a week ago when Musk interviewed Trump at X.

Musk offered his expertise in managing the state’s finances, so that “taxpayers’ hard-earned money” is used well.

