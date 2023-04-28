United States | Reuters: Officials lead talks to save First Republic Bank

According to Reuters, it is not yet clear whether the US government is considering participating in a possible rescue package.

of the United States the authorities are leading discussions about rescuing the troubled First Republic Bank, reports the news agency Reuters citing their sources.

According to Reuters, the authorities are coordinating discussions on rescuing the bank, as discussions in the private sector led by the bank’s own advisers have not yet yielded results.

According to the news agency, at least the United States’ Deposit Protection Authority (FDIC), the Ministry of Finance and the central bank have held discussions with companies in the financial sector in recent days about extending some kind of hand to First Republic Bank.

According to one Reuters source, the involvement of the authorities has brought more financial companies, such as banks and investment companies, to the negotiations.

According to the news agency’s sources, the authorities hope that a solution to the bank’s situation will be found in the private sector, and that it will not fall into the hands of the deposit protection authority, the FDIC. That’s what happened to Silicon Valley Bank, which fueled the turmoil in the banking sector in March.

of First Republic Bank the share price fell to a record low this week, when it announced on Monday evening in connection with its earnings announcement that it had lost more than one hundred billion dollars in deposits in the beginning of the year.

The clients of the bank, which specializes in private banking and asset management, have included, among others, the IT rich. In March, as a result of the deposit flight, it ran into such great difficulties that it needed a rescue package even then, in which the big banks deposited 30 billion dollars in First Republic Bank.

In connection with its earnings announcement, First Republic Bank said it was exploring its options, such as restructuring the balance sheet. It plans to shrink its balance sheet and begin austerity measures, which include lowering management fees, reducing office space and reducing the number of personnel by around 20-25 percent between April and June.

The bank’s stock hit its lowest point on Wednesday, when its share price was only $5.69 at the closing price. On Thursday, the bank’s share price rose by almost nine percent to a closing price of $6.19.

Back in early March, First Republic Bank’s stock cost $122.5.