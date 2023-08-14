Tuesday, August 15, 2023
United States | Reuters: Court releases summary of Trump charges in Georgia, but quickly removes file

August 14, 2023
The Fulton district attorney’s office announced that no charges have been brought against Trump and that the information provided by the news agency Reuters is incorrect.

Georgian On Monday, a file was published on the website of the Fulton County Court of the state, according to which the state of Georgia has brought several charges against the former president of the United States Donald Trump towards, the news agency Reuters reports.

According to Reuters, the file was a summary that said Trump was accused of extortion, conspiracy and making false statements, among other things.

The abstract was later removed from the website. It is not known why the file was initially published and later removed.

According to Reuters, the name of the file was Trump and it was dated August 14 and the case was said to be “open”.

Reuters published its news, the Fulton district attorney’s office announced that no charges have been filed against Trump and that the Reuters information is incorrect.

Four legal proceedings are currently pending against Trump, three of which have resulted in criminal charges.

The Georgia state investigation is related to the 2020 presidential election. Trump is suspected of trying to turn the state’s election result in his favor.

It is expected that possible charges will be filed on Tuesday of this week.

in Georgia there have been several events under investigation. Among other things, it is suspected that Trump called the Secretary of State of Georgia and asked to find enough votes so that he would not lose in the state.

The US newspaper The New York Times reports that nearly 20 people have been informed that they may face prosecution as a result of the events.

Despite the criminal charges, Trump is going to the Republican primaries as the overwhelming favorite. The first election debate is scheduled for August 23.

