United States | Reuters: As president, Trump launched a secret CIA operation against China

The agents spread negative ideas about Xi Jinping and the Communist Party among the Chinese, the sources say.

While working as President of the United States Donald Trump authorized the Central Intelligence Agency CIA to start a secret operation in China's social media in order to turn Chinese opinion against the government of their country, reports news agency Reuters. The news is based on information provided by three former officials with direct knowledge of the operation.

The project, which started in 2019, has not been previously reported publicly.

Sources according to a small group of CIA agents using fake online identities to spread negative views Xi Jinping and the Communist Party administration.

According to the sources, the CIA spread, among other things, messages according to which the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party hid ill-gotten wealth abroad.

According to the sources, the information spread was based on facts, the operation was a countermeasure to China's attempts to increase its global influence, and the purpose of the operation was to incite the paranoia of the Chinese leadership and to make the Communist Party needlessly increase resources for Internet control.

“We wanted them to chase ghosts,” one of the former officials told Reuters.

the CIA a spokesman declined to comment on the mission's existence, goals or achievements to Reuters.

Reuters, on the other hand, could not verify the achievements of the operation or its possible continuation by the current president Joe Biden during the term of office.

China's Foreign Ministry commented on the Reuters news saying that the US administration is using “public forums and media platforms as weapons to spread false information and shape international public opinion”.

Trump has vowed to take an even tougher line on China if he is re-elected president in next November's elections.