In May, the city of Minneapolis went up in flames, angry with the police. Are the wounds closed four months after the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American, who died during his arrest by the police? A memorial is dedicated to him in the city. For Carmen Means, elected from the Central Minneapolis neighborhood, the police have not changed, despite the imprisonment of the one who put his knee on George Floyd’s throat for nine minutes. “They still see black men as dangerous, as thieves, as inhuman”, she explains.

In four months, trust between the police and the residents has still not returned. “Some find it difficult to differentiate between the hateful act of one policeman and the heroic acts of hundreds of others”, says an officer. 70 out of 850 agents have resigned. On the walls of the city, we can read written in large “abolish the police”. The town hall cut the police budget by a million dollars.

