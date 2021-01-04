The battle to hinder Joe Biden’s accession to the White House continues. On Saturday, eleven Republican senators announced that they would oppose Wednesday’s certification by Congress of the presidential election result. They come in addition to the hundred or so Republican elected officials in the House of Representatives who plan to do the same. “Congress should immediately appoint an electoral commission, with full authority to investigate” on possible “Electoral fraud”, they explain in a press release. However, the number of opponents to certification should be insufficient to validate the process. Many Republicans, such as Senator Pat Toomey, believe that the initiative flouts “The right of citizens to elect their leaders”. The ultimate demonstration in this sense, outgoing President Donald Trump called on his supporters to come together on certification day in Washington. L. S.