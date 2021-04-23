United States Republicans want California back: Olympic medalist and transactivist Caitlyn Jenner announced he will challenge the state’s Democratic governor

Republicans are demanding a new vote of confidence in Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.

The United States the largest state is very blue. Democrats have been in power in California continuously for more than a decade. Now, however, Republicans are longing for a Democratic governor Gavin Newsomin displacement.

On Friday, Newsom received a famous challenger when Caitlyn Jenner announced his candidacy for governor of California. 71-year-old Jenner is a long-standing Republican known as an Olympic champion, transactivist and reality TV star, among others. If Jenner had become governor, he would have risen to the highest rank in U.S. politics.

“I’m in! California is worth the fight, ”Jenner wrote On Twitter on Friday. The American was the first to report on the matter Axios news website.

“California has been my home for almost 50 years. I came here because I knew that regardless of a person’s background here, dreams come true. Over the past decade, we have seen the sheen of the golden state fade under single-party rule as it has elevated politics ahead of developments and special interests ahead of the people, ”Jenner said in a press release.

California the current governor of Newsom has led the state since 2019. During the pandemic, Newsom’s extracts have been criticized.

Republicans and other political opponents accuse Newsom of poorly managing the pandemic. The New York Times according to critics, focus especially on the economic distress caused by interest rate restrictions. Jenner also said in a statement that “small businesses have been destroyed by a tight interest rate cap”.

California law allows the governor to be challenged to re-vote if enough people sign the petition. Opponents of Governor Newsom have been collecting signatures since last summer. US Policy Online Database According to Ballotpedia by the March 17 deadline, more than two million votes had been collected.

Voice verification is in progress. A vote shall be taken if less than 1 496 000 votes are cast. Once the votes have been counted, the vote shall be taken within 60 to 80 days.

California history has seen one successful re-vote. In 2003, numerous public figures actor Gary Coleman pornstar Mary Careyhin participated in the governors’ race. Eventually the reigning Democratic governor Gray Davisin supplanted by a bodybuilder and action movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger.

There have been signs in the air of a recurrence of history as the position of Democratic Governor is again sought by a public figure from the ranks of Republicans. But times have changed, experts resemble the American NBC News in the April media news.

“Politically, we are now a completely different state than we were in 2003. Looking at the state’s political races, Republicans have become the third party in California,” the Democratic strategist Katie Merrill said Sacramento Press Club direct On Facebook broadcast.

Jenner is a former tithe who won Olympic gold in Montreal in 1976. He is also known as E! From the rich Kardashians reality TV series that followed the life of his family. However, winning a Democratic governor in a blue state can be difficult despite more than ten million Instagram followers.

Jenner’s reputation can also be tarnished by the presence of his support forces Donald Trumpin familiar names from time immemorial. Trump is not popular in California. In last fall’s presidential election, his vote catch was less than 30 percent of Californians ’votes. Jenner himself turned his back on Trump in 2018 because his administration repeatedly trampled on the rights of transgender people.

Jenner said in a press release that she is a candidate because “California wants better and deserves better governance”. However, the argument is not entirely true.

The California Institute of Public Policy published in late March statement, on the basis of which 40 percent of Californians would vote for the current governor, Newson, from office. At the same time, 56 percent would allow the Democrat to hold his position in state leadership.

The governor is protected that the ranks of Democrats have remained united. No party comrade has so far sued Newson.