United States | Republicans secured a majority in the House of Representatives

It was already confirmed earlier that the Democrats will hold on to their slim majority in the Senate.

Washington

The Republican Party gets a majority in the lower house of the US Congress, i.e. the House of Representatives. More news channel confirmed early Thursday that at least 218 of the 435 seats had been secured for Republicans.

President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party thus lost its majority in the House of Representatives. However, the Democrats held on to their slim majority in the upper house of Congress, the Senate, which confirmed last weekend.

of the United States congressional elections were already held on Tuesday of last week, but votes are still being counted in some states and their constituencies, from which one representative was elected from each.

In the elections, all members of the House of Representatives were re-elected, but only one third of the senators.