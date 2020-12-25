United States Republicans rushed to triple the household support package

On Monday, after months of controversy, the parties reached an agreement on a 900 billion support package for households and businesses.

Stateside Republicans have poured a bill to change the stimulus package, which would have raised the lump sum for households from $ 600 to $ 2,000. What makes the situation special is that the increase in the subsidy amount was the president Donald Trumpin proposal supported by Democrats.

On Monday, after months of controversy, the parties reached an agreement on a 900 billion support package for households and businesses. However, Trump threatened to use his veto to overthrow the package if the amount paid to households were not raised to $ 2,000.

Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi barked at the Republican decision and demanded Trump put his party under control.

“Today, on Christmas Eve morning, House of Representatives Republicans brutally deprived American citizens of $ 2,000, which the President supported giving,” Pelosi said.

The stakes are hard in the recovery package twist. Some 14 million unemployed will lose the benefits of the pandemic soon after Christmas if the package is not agreed. Millions are also threatened with eviction from their homes, as the temporary ban on evictions expires at the turn of the year.

In addition, the corona subsidy package is tied to federal funding, which is why the federal government will be shut down if Trump does not sign the package.