United States | Republicans opened an impeachment inquiry into Biden at their first hearing

Republicans say Biden lied about his son Hunter Biden’s foreign dealings.

Stateside congressmen of the republican party launched on Thursday the president Joe Biden at the first hearing of the House of Representatives regarding the official criminal investigation. He told about it, among other things CBS News.

Republicans say Biden lied to his son Hunter Biden of foreign transactions.

“The Biden family sold Joe Biden access to power, and the Biden judiciary has protected the Biden brand. We have to follow the facts,” said a Republican representative at the hearing Jason Smith.

Based on the memo seen by CBS, Republicans are trying to determine whether President Biden abused his federal office to enrich his family and cover up his own wrongdoing or that of his family members.

Democrats have seen the investigation as revenge against the former president Donald Trump against the criminal charges filed during this period.