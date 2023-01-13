The Foreign Affairs Committee of the United States House of Representativesnow Republican controlledopened an investigation into the chaotic withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan under the Government of Democratic President Joe Biden.

the republican congressman Michael McCaul asked the State Department for documents related to the decision to end 20 years of occupation in Afghanistan at the end of August 2021, which led to a chaotic withdrawal and the Taliban takeover of almost the entire country.

Taliban patrol the streets of Kabul.

Biden withdrew the forces from Afghan territory under an agreement reached between the insurgents and the previous Administration of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021). McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday, in which he formally request memos, communications, emails, and other records about operations.

The list includes items such as State Department channel messages between 2020 and 2021 “related to the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan.” Also “the total number of task forces involved in the withdrawal/evacuation” from the country and “personnel assigned to each task force”, in addition to information regarding meetings with the Taliban since January 2021.

in case of non-compliance, the Committee will use the authorities at its disposal to enforce these requests as necessary, including through a mandatory process

The Republican alluded to previous requests for this information, which went unanswered, so he now gave the State Department a January 26 deadline for a response.

“It is imperative that the Department of State provide full responses to these requests,” McCaul wrote, warning that “in the event of non-compliance, the Committee will use the authorities at its disposal to enforce these requests as necessary, including through a mandatory process”.

Taliban patrol outside Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 31, 2021.

The hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan ended on August 31, 2021 in the face of the dizzying advance of the Taliban. During the evacuation of the Kabul airport, there was a suicide attack in which 13 US soldiers and more than 170 civilians died and for which the local branch of the jihadist group Islamic State (IS), declared enemy of the Taliban, claimed responsibility.

Since last week, the Republicans have held the majority in the House of Representatives, due to the result of the November mid-term elections, something they want to use to force the Biden government to render accounts.

