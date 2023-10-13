United States | Republicans have nominated right-wing stalwart Jim Jordan as their candidate for House Speaker

To be elected requires the support of a majority in the House of Representatives, where Republicans only have a slim majority.

Republicans have appointed the one supported by the right wing of the party by Jim Jordan to run for Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

Previous candidate Steve Scalise withdrew from the race on Thursday.

To be elected requires the support of a majority in the House of Representatives, where Republicans only have a slim majority.

The House of Representatives has been paralyzed for the tenth day in a row due to the speaker drama. Disputes within the Republican Party led last week to the Republican House Speaker by Kevin McCarthy to be ousted from his position in a close vote.