United States Republicans did not punish congressman who spread Qanon conspiracy theories, but controversy still tears the party

The Republican leader of the House of Representatives said Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s incitement to political violence and anti-Semitic comments did not represent party values.

The United States House of Representatives Republicans do not punish a congressman who spreads Qanon conspiracy theories and incites violence, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Head of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy however, condemned Greene’s speeches, according to a news channel, among others CNN and a newspaper The New York Times.

McCarthy’s account was, in effect, deciding whether Greene, the first-term Republican member of the House of Representatives, could continue to serve on the Education and Budget Committees despite his speeches.

“Previous comments on school shootings from political violence and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories made and accepted by Marjorie Taylor Greene do not represent the values ​​or views of House Republicans,” McCarthy said in a lengthy statement.

“I unequivocally condemn those comments.”

Greene has, among other things, claimed school shootings to be pre-arranged and spread the claims of Qanon conspiracy theory that the world is run by a conspiracy of satanic worshipers of pedophiles and democrats.

He has indicated that he supports the execution of democratic politicians by shooting or hanging, CNN says.

In 2018, he suggested on Facebook that an influential Jewish family set fire to California forest fires with a “laser gun” from space. He has resigned from this view.

House of Representatives the Republicans also decided that Donald Trumpin a representative who has voted for the prosecution Liz Cheney may continue in office.

Cheney is, in effect, the third most influential Republican member of the House of Representatives. He told CNN on Wednesday he would not regret his vote.

“By no means.”

The party’s lineups were seen as significant in the American media in the sense that it was opposed by Republicans on two sides: Trump critics would have wanted to put Greene on and off committee, while Trump supporters wanted to punish Cheney, who, like nine other Republicans in the House.

The fate of Cheney and Greene was voted on in closed session. According to Reuters, those who attended the meeting said Green had apologized for his comments.

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell was interpreted to have taken a position in favor of Cheney and criticizing Greene. According to McConnell “Insane lies and conspiracy theories are the cancer of the Republican Party and this country,” although he did not mention Greene by name.

In addition, on Monday, McConnell issued a statement in support of Cheney, in which he described this as “a leader with deep convictions and the courage to act on their behalf”.

The role of Greene, representing the state of Georgia, in the committees may still end. A Democratic-majority House of Representatives is likely to vote on Green’s fate on Thursday, Reuters news agency reported.

Although Republicans handed down acquittals to both Cheney and Greene, a matter still tearing up a party that is trying to get back on its feet after election defeats without Donald Trump’s back support from the White House.

According to The New York Times, internal party debates have been hot. In the debates, Republican President McCarthy has sought to instill unity so that the party does not appear outwardly divided.

Illinois representative Adam Kinzinger spoke for Cheney and accused McCarthy of defending more Greene than Cheney, which he considered “shameful,” The New York Times reports.

Even more outspoken was the Virginia representative Barbara Comstock, who had barked in a video call against Cheney in Florida Matt Gaetzia “Joke”.

Republicans the biggest concern now is how they will vote on Thursday when Greene’s fate in committees is decided in the House of Representatives.

The Democratic-majority House of Representatives will very certainly vote against Mr Greene, which means that he will be removed from the Committees on Education and Budgets.

Some Republicans fear that voting against Greene could be a dangerous precedent. In it, a majority in the House of Representatives would reject a representative of a minority party, thus cramming opportunities to influence legislative work. Others argue that a politician should not be punished for what he has said at some point in the past.

However, Democrats believe that it is not problematic to distinguish from a committee a politician who has expressed very radical opinions.

“A member of the House of Representatives is calling for assassinations – that’s a new precedent,” said the Democrat Jim McGovern From Massachusetts to The New York Times. “If this is the norm by which people can be separated from committees, then what’s in it.”

Republican Representative Tom Cole Oklahoma found Greene’s opinions “deeply offensive” and “disgusting,” but wanted the separation decisions to come from independent parties.

Greene has received tremendous attention for his views. At the same time as he is being slammed out of the committees, he has launched a fundraiser among his supporters in which he accuses the Democratic Party of persecution.

According to Greene, he has received more than $ 160,000 a day from his supporters, The New York Times writes.