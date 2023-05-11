United States | Republicans claim: Biden’s family earned millions from overseas through his position

Republicans presented no evidence that the deals were criminal or that Joe Biden even knew about them.

of the United States representatives of the republican party accused the president on Wednesday Joe Biden abuse of power. They claimed that Biden’s family members earned about ten million dollars from suspicious transactions from abroad because of Biden’s influence in these countries Barack Obama’s as vice president in 2009–2017.

The news agency AFP and the news channel report on the matter, among others CNN. White House called Republicans’ claims as “baseless innuendo”.

Republicans presented no evidence that the dealings of members of the Biden family were criminal, or that Joe Biden himself benefited from or even knew about these deals or money transfers. They were content to claim that he had to know.

Republicans According to the report, Biden’s family members would have received, among other things, a million dollars from the contract with the Romanian businessman Gabriel Popoviciu with at a time when Vice President Biden played a significant role in managing US-Romanian relations.

Hunter Biden is a lawyer and has been for years reported having offered legal assistance to Popoviciu, who was accused of real estate fraud. It has been questioned but not considered illegal.

Wednesday’s the claims are related to the broader investigations Republicans vowed to begin into the past actions of Joe Biden and his family after winning the House of Representatives, or lower house of Congress, in last fall’s election.

The Republicans have previously kept Hunter Biden’s business dealings afloat, especially in China and Ukraine.

“Hunter Biden and his partners took business from countries that were directly related to Joe Biden’s work as vice president. It’s not normal. It’s not ethical,” the Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee James Comer said at a press conference on Wednesday, according to AFP.

President Biden has defended his son’s business dealings.

“My son has done nothing wrong. I trust him. I believe in him,” Joe Biden commented on the matter last week.