United States | Republicans began smearing the vice president: Harris is a “border island” in a new ad video

United States|Republicans are using the Democrats’ predicament to their advantage at the local level, although they are being more cautious at the national level for now.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The Republican Congressional Committee released a new election campaign video in which Vice President Kamala Harris is called, among other things, the “architect of the border crisis”. Republican congressional candidates are being urged to capitalize on their opponents’ support for faltering President Joe Biden. For now, however, Republicans are wary of campaigning on Biden’s weakness at the national level.

The Republican Party camp in the United States is cautious when a sitting president Joe Biden is bubbling around.

The biggest talking point in the Democratic camp right now is, should Biden drop out of the presidential race. Former president and Biden’s running mate Donald Trump instead, has kept a low profile since last week’s election debate.

Trump has indeed published several messages on his own social media platform Truth Social and has been interviewed on the radio, but he has not made a single public appearance this whole week, reports the AP news agency.

Republicans The congressional committee focusing on congressional elections, on the other hand, put a new gear in the election game when it published on Wednesday the new election advertising video vice president Terrible about Harris.

In the ad, Harris is called the “architect of the border crisis” and “border islander”. The video also has clips of Biden falling, followed by quotes where Democrats show their support for Harris and Biden.

The congressional committee already published an internal memo on Monday, in which the candidates are urged to take advantage of the fact that their opponents clearly support the old and confused Biden, according to the American Axios-media.

At least the senatorial candidates Tim Sheehy and Dave McCormick have already released campaign ads in their home states of Montana and Pennsylvania showing their opponents supporting the struggling Biden, Axios reports.

Their incumbent opponents, on the other hand, have remained cautious and tried to distance themselves from Biden. Pennsylvania, in particular, is a critical angel state.

Congress Committee however, the new video has been viewed quite a bit so far.

More broadly, the Republicans are still cautious, especially at the national level, and the Democrats are allowed to dig their own hole.

The Republican party office has not yet funded national campaign ads for Biden, who is fumbling in the election debate, but according to Axios’ sources, the situation is being closely monitored.

“It’s frustrating that the only job we have as a party right now is to stand on the sidelines and let the other party set itself on fire,” an anonymous Republican operative commented to US Politics For The Hill newspaper.

“We don’t take our own message to the Americans, we just let them see for themselves what kind of person leads the Democratic Party.”

In the Republican camp we are unsure what Biden’s possible withdrawal would mean – if, for example, Vice President Harris were to change in the presidential race.

“The situation at the moment has stopped. The battle between Trump and Biden is a battle of millimeters,” another unnamed Republican staffer describes to The Hill.

“Kamala (Harris), or anyone else, would be a wild card, because then the election situation would be indeterminate,” the source says.