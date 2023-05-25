United States | Republican Ron DeSantis is running for President of the United States

Ron DeSantis filed an official notice of his candidacy on Wednesday.

of Florida Governor, Republican Ron DeSantis running for president of the United States. He filed a formal declaration of candidacy with federal election officials on Wednesday.

DeSantis, 44, has been seen as a former president Donald Trump’s as the main opponent in the Republican primaries. Trump started his election campaign earlier. Five other Republicans have also expressed their candidacy for the presidency, including the former United States ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley.

DeSantis is set to officially launch his presidential campaign in a live broadcast on Twitter by its owner Elon Musk’s with at one o’clock in the morning Finnish time.

Republicans the primaries are supposed to be held between February and June next year. The US presidential election will be held in November 2024.