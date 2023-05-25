Thursday, May 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States | Republican Ron DeSantis is running for President of the United States

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
United States | Republican Ron DeSantis is running for President of the United States

Ron DeSantis filed an official notice of his candidacy on Wednesday.

of Florida Governor, Republican Ron DeSantis running for president of the United States. He filed a formal declaration of candidacy with federal election officials on Wednesday.

DeSantis, 44, has been seen as a former president Donald Trump’s as the main opponent in the Republican primaries. Trump started his election campaign earlier. Five other Republicans have also expressed their candidacy for the presidency, including the former United States ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley.

DeSantis is set to officially launch his presidential campaign in a live broadcast on Twitter by its owner Elon Musk’s with at one o’clock in the morning Finnish time.

Republicans the primaries are supposed to be held between February and June next year. The US presidential election will be held in November 2024.

#United #States #Republican #Ron #DeSantis #running #President #United #States

See also  HS Turku The unskilled Israeli couple moved to Finland and decided to get rich right - Suddenly things started to go awful
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Mexico is considering lifting visa requirements for Brazilians, says Vieira

Mexico is considering lifting visa requirements for Brazilians, says Vieira

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result