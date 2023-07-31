United States | Republican primary candidate Nikki Haley is calling for Mitch McConnell, 81, to step down

The well-being of Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has made headlines this year.

Stateside Republican primary candidate Nikki Haley hopes the Republican leader Mitch McConnell’s81, to step aside from his position due to health concerns.

Haley commented on the matter after breaking the news McConnell “froze” in the middle his speech at the press conference last Wednesday.

of CBS’ Face the Nation presenter Margaret Brennan asked Haley on Sunday’s broadcast if she still had confidence in McConnell’s leadership ability. Haley said that McConnell had done an excellent job for the US judiciary, but that she hoped that McConnell would not continue in the position.

According to Haley, also the 90-year-old senator by Dianne Feinsteinthe 80-year-old president Joe Biden and an 83-year-old congressman Nancy Pelosi should “know when it’s time to leave [tehtävästä]”.

McConnell’s a spokesman said last week that the Republican leader plans to serve out his term, which ends in 2026. McConnell has served as Senate Republican leader since 2007 and was elected last November by a clear majority to continue as Senate leader.

McConnell’s representatives have not said what caused the group leader’s brief seizure last Wednesday.

In March, McConnell was hospitalized after falling at a hotel in Washington. CNN reported last week that McConnell had also fallen during his visit to Finland in February.

McConnell survived polio as a child. However, the disease has affected his walking.

Senate Republican politicians have publicly lined up to support McConnell despite his health problems. However, some of them have said anonymously that they are worried about McConnell’s health.

for NBC News the Republican senator, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he hoped McConnell would step down on his own initiative.

“I would not like to see a situation where he is forced to leave. The task can be given up with dignity or less dignity. For the sake of his work and his reputation, I hope he leaves the position with dignity.”