United States | Republican Nikki Haley is withdrawing from the presidential race, an official announcement is expected in the near future

Former president Donald Trump has won most of the primary elections held. Haley's official announcement on the matter is expected around 5 p.m. Finnish time.

of the United States Republican primary candidate, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley withdraws from the presidential race, says The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) citing its sources. An official announcement is expected later today.

Other international media and news agencies, such as BBC, Reuters and AFP, also reported on WSJ's information.

The information was expected, because his rival, the former president Donald Trump, has won most of the Republican primaries held. In the primaries, the party's presidential candidate for the autumn elections is chosen.

So invited on super tuesday the democrat and republican primaries were held in the usa in 15 states and one territory. Haley only beat Trump in Vermont on Tuesday. He had a previous victory below only in the US capital, Washington.

Haley's is expected to officially announce his withdrawal from the candidacy around 17:00 Finnish time in Charleston, South Carolina, where he has served as governor.

According to the WSJ, Haley is not going to directly support Trump, but is going to urge him to work to win Haley's supporters behind him.

According to the newspaper, Haley is expected to emphasize that she intends to continue to push the conservative domestic and foreign policy values ​​she espouses.

Elections below, attention has largely been focused on the Republican candidate lineup. The majority of Trump's challengers left the race a long time ago, but Haley had not agreed to leave the game unfinished despite the setbacks.

Haley was the first major candidate to challenge Trump. He was also the only one of the main candidates who, when it came to Super Tuesday, competed with Trump for the Republican presidential nomination. Haley's withdrawal further ensures that Trump will become the Republican presidential nominee for the November election.

With the current Democrat president With Joe Biden and Trump already has more than half of the caucus representatives needed for his party's nomination.

A rematch between 81-year-old Biden and 77-year-old Trump is expected from November's presidential election.