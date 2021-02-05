United States Republican MP Marjorie Taylor Greene, who spread Qanon conspiracy theories, expelled from congressional committees

In the pre-vote hearing, Marjorie Taylor Greene assured me that her previous comments were “words of the past that do not represent me”.

Republicans fresh congressman Marjorie Taylor Greene has lost its seat in the House of Commons’ Education and Budget Committees due to the dissemination of conspiracy theories.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted on the issue on Thursday. Democrats have a majority of seats in the House of Representatives. The votes were split from 230 to 199. Of those who voted for the dismissal, 11 were Republicans and the rest were Democrats.

Usually, party leaders decide on committee memberships. This is the first time in modern times that a congressman has been removed from office by a majority in the House of Representatives and not by a party leader.

On Wednesday the Republican Party decided not to punish Greene for his earlier speeches. The case has split a party that seeks to balance traditional Republicans who disapprove of Greene’s speeches with the former president. Donald Trumpia between profitable Republicans.

In addition, some Republicans fear that separating Greene will become a dangerous precedent. If a majority in the House of Representatives dismisses a minority party representative, it prevents the minority party from influencing legislative work.

Greene has become known as a representative and disseminator of Qanon conspiracy theories. According to the best-known theory, the world is run by a conspiracy of Satan-worshiping pedophiles and Democrats.

He has argued, among other things, that the school shootings in the United States have been pre-organized by people demanding the tightening of arms laws and that the 9/11 terrorist attack would have been organized by the government.

In comments posted on social media, Greene had supported the execution of well-known Democrats before his election as a representative.

Prior to the vote, Mr Greene withdrew his previous speeches at the House of Representatives hearing. He said the terrorist attack and the school shootings were “absolutely real” and “absolutely happened,” he says. The New York Times.

Greene’s speeches, however, were not considered entirely convincing: she had worn a face mask at the event that read “Free Speech,” or freedom of speech. He also did not apologize for his speeches but stated that they are “words of the past that do not represent me”.