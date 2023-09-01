United States | Republican leader McConnell, who was repeatedly “frozen”, received permission from the doctor to continue his duties

According to President Biden, McConnell seemed like himself on the phone.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, 81, has been given a clean bill of health by a congressional doctor after he earlier this week "froze" at the press conference for about half a minute.

The time was not McConnell’s first, which has raised concerns about his health. McConnell has also tripped several times and had to be treated.

Despite his freeze, according to the congressional doctor, McConnell can continue his duties as planned, news agencies reported.

President of the United States Joe Biden for his part, said that he had spoken with McConnell by phone. According to Biden, McConnell seemed like himself.

McConnell, 81, has led Republicans in the Senate since 2007. He was first elected to the Senate in 1984.