United States | Republican leader McConnell “froze” again

Concerns about the health of the Republican leader arose again.

Worry Republican Leader of the United States Senate Mitch McConnell’s, 81, have woken up again from their health condition. McConnell “froze” for half a minute in front of the press after his speech in Kentucky. Among other things, the news covered the matter CNN.

The reporter had asked McConnell if he still plans to run for office in the 2026 election. McConnell asked to ask the question again, then fell silent.

It’s not the first time. In July, he behaved the same way at a press conference, and he is crashed often during the past year. When McConnell visited Finland in February to meet the president Sauli Niinistönhe fell in the Finnish winter weather.

McConnell survived polio as a child, and has been walking with a slight limp for some time. When walking up the stairs, he takes them one at a time and sometimes has to rely on an assistant.