United States | Republican leader denounces Trump’s raucous dinner – throws in a stinging comment about the presidential candidacy

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell stated that there is no room in the Republican Party for the values ​​that Trump’s dinner partner represented.

Stateside two prominent Republican politicians have been commented by the ex-president Donald Trump’s from the last few weeks’ dinner. On November 22, Trump had dinner at Mar-a-Lago Golf Club with a far-right By Nick Fuentes and rap artist Kanye West’s or Yen with.

Reuters according to the Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and a member of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy stated on Tuesday that the Republicans have no room for the values ​​that Fuentes represents. McConnell also hinted that the dinner could have a big impact on Trump’s presidential race.

“The Republicans have no room for anti-Semitism or white supremacy, and anyone who meets people who espouse those things is, in my estimation, very unlikely to be elected president of the United States,” McConnell told reporters, without mentioning Trump by name.

McConnell noted that the same is true of anyone who wants to run for president. Trump announced earlier in November that he would seek the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Kanye West has also announced his candidacy.

McCarthy also condemned Trump’s dinner and emphasized that Fuentes’ values ​​do not coincide with Republican values.

“I don’t think anybody should hang out with Nick Fuentes,” he said.

Nick Fuentes has caused outrage in the United States with his anti-Jewish comments. He has denied the Holocaust and joked about the deaths of Jews. According to Reuters, the US judiciary has described Fuentes as a supporter of white supremacy. Kanye West has also made anti-Semitic comments that have caused outrage.

Trump has been heavily criticized for meeting Fuentes. He has been criticized, among other things, because the dinner would support the strengthening of extremist phenomena.

Former Vice President of the United States Mike Pence on Monday demanded that Trump apologize for his dinner.