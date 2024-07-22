United States | Republican congressman: Harris should oust Biden immediately

United States|Earlier, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, demanded that Biden immediately resign from the presidency.

Stateside Republican Congressman Nancy Mace demands the vice president Terrible Harris to supplant Joe Biden under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution.

Mace said In the X message service that he intends to make a presentation on the matter to the House of Representatives on Monday.

“If Joe Biden is not cognitively capable of running for a second term, he does not have the cognitive capability to continue in his position until the end of his term,” Mace justified his presentation.

Formerly Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson demanded that Biden immediately resign from the presidency. Johnson said In the X message servicethat if Biden is unable to run for president, he is also unable to serve as president.

Biden has said that he intends to continue until the end of his presidency.

of the United States according to the 25th amendment to the constitution, the vice president, with the support of the majority of the government, can take away the president’s powers if the president is unable to perform his duties.

The president could challenge the decision, after which both houses of Congress would have to approve the impeachment by a two-thirds majority.

The section in question of the amendment was originally drafted for cases where the president is in a coma, for example. It is considered highly unlikely for Biden to use it.

American magazine Hill evaluate already at the beginning of July, that during the drafting of the amendment, the threshold for using it was planned to be very high and that the desire of Biden’s government representatives to invoke the amendment would be practically non-existent.

In January 2021, the Democrats will demand the then vice president Mike Pence to oust someone sitting in his last days of his first term as president Donald Trump’s under the 25th Amendment. The background was the Jan. 6 attack by Trump supporters on Capitol Hill, which Democrats say was instigated by Trump.