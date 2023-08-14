United States | Republican challenger: Trump wants to be president to stay out of jail

Will Hurd believes Trump’s supporters will soon realize how many lies the former president has told them.

Republicans vying for the presidential nomination Will Hurd presented CNN’s harsh claims about the former president of the United States in an interview About Donald Trumpwho also aspires to be the party’s candidate for next year’s presidential election.

Hurd began his speech by stating that Trump’s election fraud allegations have shown how fragile the US electoral system is.

“That’s another example of why Donald Trump wants to be president: to stay out of jail. As more and more of these things come out, the American people will see what kind of burden Trump is carrying. Then they’ll have enough,” Hurd told CNN.

Hurd reminded Trump that he was the president who tried to overturn the election and create a conspiracy.

Hurd acknowledged the fact that Trump currently leads the race for the Republican presidential nomination by an overwhelming margin.

However, he noted that not all Republican voters support Trump.

“Many don’t want to see Donald Trump and don’t Joe Biden as a candidate in next year’s election,” Hurd stated.

The 45-year-old Hurd is from Texas. He built a career in the CIA and represented his state in the US House of Representatives from 2015 to 2021.

of the United States four separate legal proceedings are currently pending against former President Trump.

Criminal charges have been brought against him in three cases. One is still under investigation, but the charges will be read soon.