United States Representative for disseminating arbitrary lies is party cancer, Republican leader Mitch McConnell outlined

Senate Republican Group leader Mitch McConnell appeared to be launching a posture movement within the disputed party.

The United States leader of the Republican Group in the Senate Mitch McConnell criticized his party colleague, the House of Representatives, on Monday with rare emphatic phrases Marjorie Taylor Greene the conspiracy theories it spreads.

McConnell is one of the most influential politicians in the Republican Party. According to him, “insane lies and conspiracy theories are the cancer of the Republican Party and this country”. He did not mention Greene in his statement, but there was no ambiguity about the subject.

In November Greene, who has risen to the House of Representatives from Georgia, is a far-right conspiracy theorist who has, among other things, claimed that school shootings were pre-arranged Donald Trump can stop.

“Someone who claims that perhaps an airplane didn’t hit the Pentagon on Sept. 11, that horrific school shootings were pre-arranged, and that the Clintons dropped [John F. Kennedy Jr:n] plane, doesn’t actually live, ”McConnell said online magazine To The Hill.

“These have nothing to do with the challenges that American families face, let alone stiff customer conversations that can strengthen our party.”

American the media interpreted McConnell’s output as a rare statement aimed at posture within the Republican Party. The party lost the presidential election in November and lost a majority in the Senate in January.

In recent weeks, House Republicans have been mostly silent about Greene’s allegations spread on social media. Before the November election, Greene had even supported the execution of Democratic Party members.

At the same time, Republican politicians are debating whether a Republican representative should Liz Cheney punished for voting for President Trump’s official criminal charge last week.

In a separate statement, McConnell defended Cheney by calling him “a leader with deep convictions and the courage to act on their behalf”. About it said news channel CNN.

McConnell himself voted against the official criminal charge last week, as did the Republican majority. However, he has said that in early January, Trump incited conquerors of Congress who were “fed lies”.

Trump’s most fundamentalist supporters believe Trump’s untrue claims that Democrats say Joe Biden won the presidential election through electoral fraud.

Greene responded to McConnell’s rare loud output on Twitter by writing that the real “cancer” of the Republican Party is “weak Republicans who can only bravely disappear”.