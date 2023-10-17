This Tuesday, the United States once again declared a “national emergency” due to the threat that drug traffickers pose to the country. whose base of operation is Colombia.

President Joe Biden, in a letter sent to Congress, informed the legislature of his decision to extend the emergency, given that this threat is still latent and affects national security.

“The circumstances that led to the declaration of this national emergency have not been resolved. The actions of major drug traffickers based in Colombia continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States and cause an extreme level of violence, corruption, and harm in the United States and abroad. . For this reason, I have determined that it is necessary to continue with the national emergency declared in Executive Order 12978. regarding major drug traffickers centered in Colombia,” Biden said in that letter to Congress.

Executive Order 12978 to which Biden alludes was first decreed in October 1995 by then-President Bill Clinton.

The Order is based on the National Emergency Act that was adopted in 1976 and that It gives the president powers to confront situations that are perceived as threats to the country.

On that first occasion, Clinton determined that the Colombian drug cartels and their cocaine trafficking to the United States had this characteristic.

According to the US, the actions of major drug traffickers based in Colombia continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat. In the photo, drugs seized in Colombia.

The so-called “Clinton List” is derived from that Order, which is one of the instruments that the United States uses to persecute drug traffickers. Inclusion in it, which depends on the Treasury Department, implies all types of financial sanctions for those accused of drug trafficking and institutions that serve to move profits from drug sales.

Although the emergency was declared by Colombia, Currently the Order is used as an umbrella to attack drug trafficking networks worldwide. and the Treasury Department’s list includes companies and individuals from around the world.

