Rusesabagina was sentenced to 25 years in prison on terrorism charges in 2021.

in Central Africa Government critic released from prison in Rwanda As Paul Rusesabag has arrived in the United States, says the White House.

Rusesabagina helped save two thousand people during the 1994 Rwandan genocide while working as a hotel manager. Rusesabagina’s story was made into a 2004 drama film Hotel Rwanda.

Rusesabagina has since appeared in public as the autocratic president of Rwanda Paul Kagame as a sharp critic.

In the Rwandan genocide in 1994, about 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed in about a hundred days.