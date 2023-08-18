The United States condemned the confiscation of assets of a Jesuit-run university in Nicaragua, stating which is a sign of the growing authoritarianism of President Daniel Ortega.

The Central American University in Managua announced on Wednesday the suspension of all its activities, after a court ordered the confiscation of its assets and funds after accusing it of being a “center of terrorism” for its alleged participation in the 2018 anti-government protests.

The “c”Ortega government confiscation of Jesuit-run Central American University represents further erosion of democratic norms and a suffocation of civic space,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

“This is a premier center of academic excellence, independent research, and hope for the future of Nicaragua. The United States condemns the regime’s continued repression of religious figures and institutions,” it added.

Patel also renewed a call from Washington for the immediate release of Catholic Bishop Rolando Álvarez, who was sentenced to 26 years in prison in February after refusing to board a US-bound plane carrying 222 political prisoners into exile.

He was briefly released in July, but was detained again after refusing to leave the country.

The Ortega government accuses the Catholic Church of having supported the protesters who in 2018 demanded his resignation and that of his wife and vice president Rosario Murillo.

The repression of the riots left more than 300 dead.

Founded in 1960 by priests of the Society of Jesus, the UCA welcomes some 5,000 students.

AFP