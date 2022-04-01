By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. job creation continued to show strength in March, with the unemployment rate falling to a new two-year low of 3.6% and wages picking up again, leaving the Federal Reserve in a position to raise interest rates by 0.5 percentage point in May.

The Labor Department’s employment report showed 431,000 job openings outside the agricultural sector last month.

The February figure was revised up to show 750,000 job creations instead of the 678,000 previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had projected openings of 490,000, with estimates ranging from 200,000 to 700,000.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.6%, the lowest since February 2020, from 3.8% in February.

The post United States records solid job creation in March, unemployment rate drops appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#United #States #records #solid #job #creation #March #unemployment #rate #falls #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO