United States Recent U.S. employment figures fell short of expectations by hundreds of thousands of jobs

Economists expected almost a million new jobs to be created, but just over a quarter of new jobs were created.

The United States according to the ministry of labor, only 266,000 new non-agricultural jobs were created in the country in april.

Expectations were much higher. The economist forecast compiled by the news agency Reuters expected nearly one million, or 978,000, new jobs to be created. The figures do not include agricultural jobs. There was a large dispersion in the forecasts. At most, economists expected up to 2.1 million jobs to be created, and at their lowest, only 656,000 new jobs.

The worse-than-expected figures are likely to be due to labor shortages, according to Reuters. According to the ministry, more jobs were created, especially in leisure activities and service sectors, but the employment of couriers and transport workers, for example, decreased.

The easing of corona financing and the massive stimulus implemented by the state are expected to support the opening of new jobs. The measures have been intended to increase economic activity and demand. In March, was adopted by the most recent and the President of the United States Joe Biden the first actual stimulus package, worth $ 1.9 trillion, or $ 1,900 billion.

According to the ministry, 770,000 new jobs were created in March and 536,000 new jobs in February as well.

As the pandemic and restrictions hit the United States, more than 20 million jobs were quickly lost. According to the ministry, the number of employed people is also 8.2 million or 5.4 per cent lower than in February 2020, ie before the measures started due to the coron virus.

The U.S. unemployment rate rose slightly to 6.1 percent and the total number of unemployed was 9.8 million in April. The figures, according to the ministry, have dropped significantly since April last year, when the pandemic was in its infancy and corona measures were at their worst. Before the pandemic in February 2020, the unemployment rate was 3.5 percent.

Unemployment figures for the United States were also released on Thursday. For the first time during the pandemic, the number of new unemployment benefit claims fell below half a million last week. The number of redundancies in local employers also fell to its lowest level in almost 21 years in April.