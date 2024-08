Chinese aspirants walk through a thicket after crossing the Rio Grande border river in Texas in April 2023.

An unprecedented number of Indians, Chinese and West Africans are trying to enter the United States illegally.

Migration the face has completely changed on the southern border of the United States.

The Rio Grande border river has long been accustomed to the arrival of Spanish speakers from Mexico and Central American countries, such as poverty and gang violence from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.