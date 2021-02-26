United States Raising the minimum wage hit hard in the United States, with Joe Biden’s plan failing

President Joe Biden’s intentions to double the minimum wage by 2025 were hit hard. Republicans are now likely to have to get behind the initiative now.

The United States presidential Joe Biden and the Democrat majority plan to raise the federal minimum wage to $ 15 an hour faced a hard hit on Thursday as expected.

The Senate Rule Enforcement official outlined that Democrats cannot take forward the increase in the minimum wage as part of an exceptionally approved package of laws addressing a huge $ 1,900 billion stimulus. Democrats hoped to get a minimum wage increase through the Senate reading without Republican votes.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki said President Biden was “disappointed” by the decision. Biden had admitted it himself beforethat raising the minimum wage seems unlikely. Not all Democrats have been in favor of it.

The minimum wage in the United States is currently $ 7.25 per hour. Thus, the increase would have doubled the minimum wage by 2025. The amount was last increased in 2009.

Now Democrats will probably have to make a separate bill on the issue, which should also be backed by Republican votes.