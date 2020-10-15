Immigration inspectors check passports at Miami Airport. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The United States has announced, through the Department of State’s Office of Consular Affairs, the opening of the Diversity Visa Program for 2022 (DV-2022). Known as the Immigrant Visa Lottery, 55,000 permanent residence cards will be drawn, or green cards, for foreigners. The electronic application It will be open until November 10, 2020. The Government will make the selection in a computerized random manner.

In the last edition, almost seven million applications were received from all over the world, not including the families of the applicants; This figure contrasts with the one registered a year earlier, in which 14 million minutes were filled out. This reduction was due to the new requirement that requires foreign citizens to participate only with a valid and current passport. It is expected that, for this year’s published issue, the number of applications will resume ordinary numbers.

For the current Visa Lottery, the expectation of regular participation is maintained due to the immigration suspension that President Donald Trump signed at the end of April, given the “risk to the job market during the economic recovery after the covid-19 outbreak ”. Although the majority of permanent visas are acquired by Asian and African citizens, the Latino community has benefited from this program, with Venezuela, Peru and Cuba being the countries with the highest admission.

The State Department urges contestants to carefully review the application instructions to avoid fraud: Internet sites have been reported in past years that charge users for breaking down the list of those selected by the Government.

The body itself has published some additional recommendations for visa applicants, such as not using the same registration photographs of previous editions; It is requested that both the applicant and the immediate family members attach the images as shown on the page of the Office of Consular Affairs. Likewise, it is requested to save the confirmation number that the portal issues once the electronic procedure has been completed. With this folio, the participant will be able to follow up on their visa request through the portal Entrant Status Check, of the State Department. Finally, all candidates must include spouses and minor children in their application, even if they do not migrate at the same time as the registration holder.

For the Diversity Visa Lottery 2022, the participation of citizens from China, Bangladesh, the Philippines, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Brazil, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Canada, Haiti, has been ruled out. Jamaica, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Mexico. Applicants are also required to prove that they have a high school diploma or two years of work experience in an occupation that requires at least two years of training. Foreign citizens who already reside in the United States with nonimmigrant status may aspire to permanent residence as long as their country of origin is not excluded.